Hamas to release last living American hostage as part of ceasefire efforts

May 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Hamas has announced to release of Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, as part of ceasefire efforts. Hamas said that releasing the hostage is part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel said in a social media post that the US has informed Israel of Hamas’s intention to release soldier Edan Alexander without anything in exchange. It further said the US has conveyed to Israel that it is expected to lead negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted.

