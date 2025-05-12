US announces trade deal with China

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States announced a trade deal with China in Geneva, Switzerland, last night. In a statement released by the White House, the US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said the talks with China were very productive and the details of the deal will be shared today. He also thanked the Swiss government for hosting the talks.

Moreover, the US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said that the United States has a massive 1.2 trillion US Dollar trade deficit, and this deal will help towards resolving that national emergency.