Bangladesh: BNP welcomes ban on Awami League

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has welcomed the interim government’s decision to ban the political activities of the Awami League (AL), branding the party as a fascist and mafia-like force that no longer represents the will of the people.

Speaking at a mass youth rally in Chattogram’s Polo Ground on Sunday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir declared, “The 18 crore people of Bangladesh no longer want to see the Awami League. Since independence, they have oppressed the people, destroyed democracy, and established one-party rule through Baksal.”

He praised the youth for leading the uprising that forced Sheikh Hasina to leave the country. “You have defeated the fascist. Now reclaim your rights with courage. Stay calm but vigilant — every conspiracy must be overcome,” Fakhrul said. He credited BNP founder Ziaur Rahman for restoring democracy, liberalising the economy, and laying the groundwork for Bangladesh’s growth.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury added, “Thousands of our activists were murdered or disappeared. Millions were falsely implicated. Yet the movement never stopped.” Referring to the party’s 31-point reform agenda, he said, “No other party has presented such a comprehensive vision. If elected, we’ll form a national government with all who were part of the uprising.”

The interim government on Saturday officially banned AL’s political activities under the Anti-Terrorism Act, citing national security and the need to prosecute crimes against humanity. The move followed protests by the National Citizens Party (NCP) and support from parties like Jamaat-e-Islami, Islamic Andolon, and the AB Party. Though the BNP didn’t join the protests, it supported the decision.

BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, speaking at a seminar in Dhaka, said, “Awami League is no longer a political party. It is a mafia force. There’s no democracy in its DNA.” He added that the BNP had already informed the Chief Adviser of its stance months ago and questioned, “Does the world recognise AL as a political party?”

Fakhrul, in a Sunday statement, said, “We are happy the government finally banned the fascist Awami League. This step is crucial to ensure justice for crimes against humanity committed by its leaders.” With the Election Commission set to cancel AL’s registration, the BNP now eyes a return to democratic governance, claiming to represent the nation’s new political direction.