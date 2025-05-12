Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh govt amends anti-terrorism law to implicate organisations

May 12, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The advisory council on Sunday approved amendments to the “Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009,” allowing courts to convict organisations, alongside individuals, for potential terrorist acts. The amendments would be published in the form of an ordinance on Monday, it was decided at the meeting. The amendments would allow courts to ban all the offline and online activities of “terror organisations.”
The move comes following the ban of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (AL) as a political party, and amendments to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Act that allow the tribunal to try parties as well as individuals for “crimes against humanity.”
As per the new Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, any court can try, convict and ban political parties and other organisations. The new law amendments are potentially intended to prosecute Awami League for its alleged crimes against humanity.

