US-Iran conclude 4th round of nuclear talks in Muscat

May 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A fourth round of talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme concluded in the Omani capital, Muscat, yesterday, with both sides agreeing to meet again. US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff said the discussions in Muscat were encouraging, while Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described them as difficult but useful. The US has insisted that Iran must scrap its uranium enrichment to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons, but Tehran denies it has any such aim and again stressed it does not intend to give up the programme.

Donald Trump pulled out of a previous nuclear agreement between Iran and five other world powers in 2018. Two previous rounds of the negotiations were held in Muscat, with one taking place in the Omani embassy in Rome. A senior US official said the latest discussions lasted more than three hours.

