BLA claims responsibility for 71 coordinated attacks across Balochistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a major offensive involving 71 coordinated attacks at more than 51 locations across Balochistan. In a statement, the group said, Pakistan has not only been a breeding ground for global terrorists but also a centre for the state-sponsored development of deadly terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and ISIS. The group said, the current wave of violence is part of one of the longest-running liberation movements in the region, reflecting decades of unrest, marginalisation, and demands for autonomy.