BJP Issues List of 16 Candidates for J&K Elections

AMN/ WEB DESK

BJP today issued a list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The party has given tickets to Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi from Pampore, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Advocate Syed Wazahat from Anantnag, Sushri Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, Gajay Singh Rana from Doda and Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar from Kokernag. Rakesh Thakur will contest from the Ramban seat, Salim Bhat from Banihal, and Shakti Raj Parihar from Doda West.

Earlier, the BJP released a list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The list was later withdrawn. The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases beginning on the 18th of next month. The counting will take place on the 4th of October for the 90-member Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.