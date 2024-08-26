THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Issues List of 16 Candidates for J&K Elections

Aug 26, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

BJP today issued a list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The party has given tickets to Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi from Pampore, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Advocate Syed Wazahat from Anantnag, Sushri Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, Gajay Singh Rana from Doda and Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar from Kokernag. Rakesh Thakur will contest from the Ramban seat, Salim Bhat from Banihal, and Shakti Raj Parihar from Doda West.

Earlier, the BJP released a list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The list was later withdrawn. The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases beginning on the 18th of next month. The counting will take place on the 4th of October for the 90-member Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

President Biden dials PM Modi, two leaders discuss various regional and global issues

August 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Five new districts to be created in Ladakh

August 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 25 Maoists Surrender in Bijapur

August 26, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Equity Indices Surge: Nifty Hits 25,000 as Sensex Rises 611 Points

August 26, 2024