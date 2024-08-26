THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Bird flu outbreak: Thousands of chickens culled in Odisha

Aug 26, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Odisha, thousands of chickens are being culled in Pipili of Puri district following the outbreak of bird flu.

According to reports, the state government has started culling about 20,000 poultry birds and they are buried after being culled as per the protocol and the farms are being sanitised.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal had recently tested positive for the avian influenza H5N1 strain in the samples collected from the Pipli area.

The Odisha government has issued directions to all district administrations to take preventive measures like regular surveillance through collection of tracheal and cloacal swabs, environmental samples and serum samples of the birds by field veterinarians.

People have also been advised not to consume chickens for a few days.

