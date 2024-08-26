THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Issues Red Alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan & Central Maharashtra

Aug 26, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert today over parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan & Madhya Maharashtra due to extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD said that Madhya Maharashtra will receive extremely heavy rainfall today while Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat will experience the same till tomorrow.  Similar conditions will also remain over West Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka today.

Meanwhile, the weather agency forecast isolated heavy rainfall conditions over pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Punjab till tomorrow. In South India, such conditions will prevail over Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka during the next three days.

In East and North-East India, similar conditions will be present over Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next two days.

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

President Biden dials PM Modi, two leaders discuss various regional and global issues

August 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Five new districts to be created in Ladakh

August 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 25 Maoists Surrender in Bijapur

August 26, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Equity Indices Surge: Nifty Hits 25,000 as Sensex Rises 611 Points

August 26, 2024