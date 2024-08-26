IMD Issues Red Alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan & Central Maharashtra

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert today over parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan & Madhya Maharashtra due to extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD said that Madhya Maharashtra will receive extremely heavy rainfall today while Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat will experience the same till tomorrow. Similar conditions will also remain over West Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka today.

Meanwhile, the weather agency forecast isolated heavy rainfall conditions over pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Punjab till tomorrow. In South India, such conditions will prevail over Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka during the next three days.

In East and North-East India, similar conditions will be present over Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next two days.