US: Trump slaps 104% tariff on China after Beijing misses deadline

Apr 8, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Trade war between China nd USA has further escalated as a White House official has confirmed that the US will enforce a 104 per cent tariff on China beginning at 12:01 AM ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday (April 8), according to a report by Reuters. 

This marks a major escalation in the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, as the Trump administration aims to address what it perceives as unfair trade practices. In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly accused foreign nations of imposing harsh duties on American products and “plundering” the US economy.

On Monday, the President warned that even higher tariffs could follow if China does not withdraw its newly introduced 34 per cent counter-tariffs. Earlier, China described Trump’s tariff threat as “blackmail” and pledged to “fight to the end”.

Slamming China for defying earlier warnings, Trump said any further action from Beijing would be met with “immediate and substantially higher” tariffs. He also declared that all ongoing talks with China would be terminated, adding that Washington would shift focus to negotiations with other countries instead.

