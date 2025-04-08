Supreme Court to Hear Petition challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 16

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, had requested an immediate hearing on the matter

AMN / New Delhi

The Supreme Court of India will hear a petition against the Wakf (Amendment) Act 2025, recently enacted by the central government, on April 16. On Monday, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, had requested Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for an immediate hearing on the matter. The Chief Justice assured Kapil Sibal that a date would be set for the hearing soon. According to a notification from the Registrar to Advocate-on-Record Fuzail Ayyubi, the Supreme Court of India will hear the petition filed by Maulana Arshad Madani on April 16.

President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani, has described it as an encouraging progress in a significant statement today. He stated that they are completely confident that they will receive justice from the court in this matter, as many provisions of this law not only contradict the country’s constitution but also violate the fundamental and religious rights of citizens.

He said that since the approval of this law, there has been widespread agitation, grief, and anger among Muslims across the country. This is because the law was enacted forcibly, ignoring the objections and suggestions of the opposition. There is a strong fear that not only could this lead to interference with waqf properties, but under the guise of this law, Muslims might also be deprived of their great heritage.

Maulana Madani also stated that a close study of certain provisions of the new law clearly reveals that the government’s intentions are not sincere. This law has not been enacted for the welfare and well-being of Muslims or to bring transparency to waqf affairs; rather, this legislation was enacted to seize waqf properties. This could not only open a new front of disputes against Muslims across the country but also, by exploiting it, communal forces could ignite fire in the country’s peace and unity.

He said that this law has been introduced at a time when there is a wave of hatred against Muslims across the country. Many of our mosques and shrines have already been targeted, with claims being made that there were temples at those sites. Therefore, if this unconstitutional law is enforced under such circumstances, it will provide a legal justification for these unrestrained communal forces to target our places of worship, Sufi shrines, graveyards, and Imama Badas. Maulana Madani expressed hope that on April 16, there will be a positive discussion on this matter, and our lawyers will succeed in convincing the court about the potential devastations of this law, as it is not only unconstitutional but also a significant threat to the country’s secularism, peace, and unity.

However, it is still unclear which bench of judges will hear this case. After the President of India gave his assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Maulana Arshad Madani was the first to file a petition in the Supreme Court and also requested an urgent hearing on the matter. Maulana Arshad Madani has not only challenged various provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act but has also sought an interim injunction from the court to prevent the law from coming into effect. During the hearing on April 16, the lawyers of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will also argue for the issuance of an interim order to stop the implementation of the law.