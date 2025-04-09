New Aadhaar Law to Align with Data Protection Act, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the new Aadhaar law will be harmonised with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, keeping user interest at the centre. The minister said that there were several gaps in the legal structure when the Aadhaar Act was enacted, but today, those gaps have been filled.

He stressed bringing a modern version of the Aadhaar Act, which focuses on users at the centre of the entire legislation. He said the focus of this government is to bring transformative changes in the lives of poor and middle-class people.