President Murmu Discusses Bilateral & Global Issues her Slovak Counterpart in Bratislava

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu and her Slovakian counterpart Peter Pellegrini, held a one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava today. During the meetings, the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and issues of shared global and regional interests.

Following the talks, both leaders also witnessed the exchange of two MoUs, one on cooperation in the field of MSMEs between India’s National Small Industries Corporation Limited and the Slovak Business Agency and another on cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the meeting, President Murmu highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India. She also invited Slovakia to take part actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit being hosted by India in Mumbai from the 1st to the 4th of May. Both leaders also delivered a joint press statement.

President Murmu also met Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, in Bratislava. Both leaders discussed various areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, digital technology, mobility and people-to-people ties. The two leaders agreed to further diversify and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest. President Murmu noted that there has been an increase in engagements across sectors between both countries. She stated that India greatly values traditionally close and friendly ties with the Slovak Republic, based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and convergence of views on global issues.

President Droupadi Murmu met the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, H.E. Mr Richard Raši, in Bratislava. During the meeting, she said that parliamentarians have an important role in enhancing goodwill and mutual understanding between India and Slovakia.

President Murmu reached the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, this morning after concluding her successful visit to Portugal. She was received by the President of the Slovak Republic at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava. She was extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt by a couple in folk dress. The President was accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour.