Rahul Gandhi Unveils Party Reforms at AICC Session, Focus on District Leadership

AMN / AHMEDABAD

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced important changes in the party’s organisation structure, stating that district presidents will be made the foundation of the party organisation. Addressing the 84th AICC Session in Ahmedabad, Mr Gandhi talked about making major reforms in the reservation system.

More than 3,000 delegates from across the country – including National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, state presidents and other members – attended the AICC session. They deliberated upon the future political challenges before the party and strategies for the upcoming elections.

The party is determined to change the situation in 2029 but realized that to be able to do that it needs to take some big and bold steps.

The resolve to revamp the organization across the country in 2025, which will see the district units playing a more active role in the future, and fight it out on the streets to counter the Centre’s policies, was the collective solution the party veterans came up with.

According to party insiders, not only did the Congress play a decisive role in the framing of the Constitution, the party defended it over the past 75 years.

Besides reiterating its commitment to fight for the rights of the people, the most significant message the AICC session gave to the like-minded parties was its commitment to strengthen opposition unity.

In the 2024 national elections, the Congress-SP combine had dealt a severe blow to the saffron party by winning 43 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which played a role in limiting the saffron party to 240 out of 543 seats.