इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2024 02:29:57      انڈین آواز

Kejriwal to be in ED custody till March 28

AMN / New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) till March 28.

The ED had produced the AAP leader before a Delhi court during the day and sought 10 days of his remand.

Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Vikram Chaudhari, and Ramesh Gupta appeared for the AAP chief and Delhi CM Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM was arrested on Thursday night in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, after being quizzed by the federal probe agency for about two hours at his residence.

Kejriwal was later taken to the ED headquarters on Thursday night.

During the submissions, the agency alleged that the Delhi CM is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from businessmen, and also claimed that he was also involved directly in the formation of the liquor policy.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the remand plea by the ED and submitted that the probe agency needs to show the necessity to arrest.

He also said that this is the first time a sitting CM is arrested.

Kejriwal, while he was brought to the Rouse Avenue court, told media persons that his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is inside jail or outside jail.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders, party workers and supporters staged protests in the city at the ITO, but were detained and stopped from moving towards the BJP office.

AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and others were detained by the police from near the ITO.

The Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Gopal Rai has said that representatives of the INDIA bloc met the Election Commission and have requested for an action on the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

