‘PM’s arrogance of power’, says Sunita Kejriwal on arrest of her husband

New Delhi

Breaking her silence over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday attributed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrogance of power.

Mrs. Kejriwal wrote on X, “Modiji got your three times elected CM arrested due to arrogance. Trying to crush everyone. This is betrayal with the people of Delhi. Your CM has always stood by you. Whether inside or outside (jail) his life is dedicated to the nation. Public is ultimate, and knows everything. Jai Hind.”

Her comments came after the Delhi CM was produced before Rouse Avenue Court by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) seeking his custody in connection with the investigation of the money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

Meanwhile, the AAP leaders reportedly questioned the ED’s move seeking Kejriwal’s remand stating that if the Central agency has evidence, where was the need for the same? Commenting on the arrest, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told reporters, “If the ED says it has the evidence, why is it seeking remand? It should present it.”

Meanwhile, some AAP MLAs, including Dilip Pandey, Imran Hussain, Raaj Kumar Anand, and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, were allowed entry into the CM’s residence.

After a call for protest by the AAP against their top leader’s arrest, scores of party workers, supporters, and leaders gathered at ITO and headed to the BJP office before they were stopped by the police midway. Many of the marchers, including AAP leaders like Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Kuldeep Kumar, were detained and taken away by the police.

