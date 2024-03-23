CBI conducting searches at premises of former Trinamul Congress MP Mahua Moitra: Officials

WEB DESK

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in multiple locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case, officials said.

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra’s residence in Calcutta and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation, they said.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for “unethical conduct”.

The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and will again be in the hustings during the upcoming general elections as a TMC candidate from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal.

The Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, issued the directions to the CBI after receiving the findings of its preliminary inquiry into allegations made against Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.