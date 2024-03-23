Russia: 60 Killed, More Than 145 Injured After Gunmen Open Fire at Concert Hall Near Moscow

According to the latest figures provided by the Investigative Committee, more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. The death toll may rise, the Investigative Committee noted.

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 60 people were killed and more than 145 injured when gunmen opened fire inside a popular concert hall near the capital Moscow last night. Islamic State group ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack in a short statement in a ISIS-affiliated news agency on Telegram. However, the group did not provide evidence to support the claim.

A large fire has engulfed the roof of the complex and Russian Special Forces have been deployed to the scene. After the attack, a SWAT team was called to the area and more than 70 ambulance teams and doctors were assisting victims. Regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said everything was being done to save people.

According to the latest figures provided by the Investigative Committee, more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. The death toll may rise, the Investigative Committee noted.

Some 115 people were hospitalized, including 5 children, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. More than 30 people have requested ambulatory care.

Sixty people are in severe condition. Almost all surgeries necessary have been performed, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

Response from authorities

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident a few minutes after it started, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The president is constantly supplied by all relevant services with information and he has given “all the necessary instructions,” Peskov stressed.

Heads of the Federal Security Service, Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and National Guard have reported to Putin on the terrorist attack investigation, the Kremlin said later. Moreover, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov told the president about measures that have been assumed for saving people and provision of all necessary help.

Putin also talked to Deputy Prime Minister Golikova, Health Minister Murashko and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, the press service of the president reported.

The Federal Security Service said that special services were conducting a search operation. The Investigative Committee has initiated a case on a terrorist attack.

The Investigative Committee said later that arms and armaments were collected from the spot.

The United States said it is working to find out more about the situation and Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.