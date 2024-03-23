Russia: Masked gunmen opened fire in Crocus City Hall in Moscow. 40 reported killed

40 killed, more than 100 injured in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall — FSB

AMN / WEB DESK

Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are underway to provide assistance to those injured, reports TASS

At least Forty people have been killed and more than 100 others have been injured, according to preliminary data, in a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

“According to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall building 40 people were killed and over 100 were injured,” the FSB said.

Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are underway to provide assistance to those injured.

