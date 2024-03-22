Central Agencies are Being Misused against Opposition Leaders, Opposition delegation tell ECI

AMN / NEW DELHI

Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the opposition has sought Election Commission’s interference. An all-party opposition delegation, which met with the poll body on Friday, said that they had presented evidence of agencies’ alleged misuse against the opposition.

They emphasized that this is the first instance in the history of independent India where a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested. Addressing media after meeting with the Commission in New Delhi, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that Central agencies are being misused against opposition leaders which undermines the fairness of the electoral process and democracy. Leaders from Congress, TMC, DMK, Left, Samajwadi Party and others were part of the delegation.

“A Delegation of opposition parties submitted a Urgent Memorandum to the ECI against the illegal, unconstitutional and anti-democratic use of Central Agencies – which has completely destroyed the level-playing field for the opposition in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Be it the freezing of the INC’s accounts by the IT Department 1 month before elections, or the egregious arrest of Sh. Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, we pointed out 10 instances in 2024 alone which are nothing but a systematic targeting of the opposition by the ruling regime. Despite a clear advisory by the ECI in 2019, these agencies are carrying out such blatant harassment even during the MCC period. This disgusting misuse of agencies shows they are completely rattled and have nothing constructive to offer to the people. We are united to defeat this vendetta politics and the public will give these fascist forces a befitting reply in the elections” a joint statement by opposition leaders read.