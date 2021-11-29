Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN



In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wicket at stumps on Day four. Opener Will Young departed early in the third over bowled by Ashwin Ramchandran scoring only two runs. Tom Latham and William Somerville were at the crease.

Earlier India declared their second innings at 234 for seven. With a first-innings lead of 49 runs, Team India set a challenging target of 284 runs for the visitors.

New Zealand bowlers have been at their best since morning as they removed five Indian batters on the day. For India, Shreyas Iyer who scored an impressive ton in the first innings scored a responsible knock of 65 runs.

Yesterday, New Zealand were all out for 296 runs in their first innings giving India 49 runs lead. India scored 345 runs in their first innings.