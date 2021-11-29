KANPUR TEST ENDS IN DRAW, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel save New Zealand from defeat

The first Cricket test match at Kanpur, between India and New Zealand, the visitors snatched an impossible draw from the jaws of inevitable defeat on a turning track in Green Park. Chasing the target of 284 runs, the visitors scored 165 for nine wickets. Latham and William Somerville added 76 runs for the second wicket. Tom Latham was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin after scoring 52 runs. It was Ashwin’s 418 scalp in Test wicket

India’s spin trio of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel helped the hosts stay on top for major part of the final session but the last-wicket stand between Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel earned New Zealand a hard-fought draw in the Kanpur Test. Rachin Ravindra did a brilliant job holding fort for his side on debut. The umpires and players have agreed that the light isn’t good enough to carry on and thus both teams have settled for a draw in the Kanpur Test.

Earlier, partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha helped India to take hold of the match yesterday at Green Park Stadium. India declared their second innings at 234 for 7 towards the end of the day’s play, setting the target of 284 for visitors. Wriddhiman Saha at 61 and Axar Patel at 28 remained unbeaten.

It was a brilliant Test match on a really testing pitch for batters and bowlers.