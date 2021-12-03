Govt spent over Rs 65 crores on men’s hockey team in last five years

AMN

The Union Government has spent over sixty five crores rupees on men’s hockey team in last five years. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, out of the total amount, fourty five crore and five lakh rupees have been spent on Senior Hockey Men’s team and twenty two crore and twenty three lakh rupees on Junior Hockey Men’s Team towards coaching camps, foreign competitions, domestic competitions, salary of coaches and equipment in the last five years.

The Minister said, 20 infrastructure projects worth nearly one hundred four crore rupees for hockey have been sanctioned under Khelo India Scheme.