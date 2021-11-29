Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB

In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeating Poland 8-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar yesterday evening. Sudeep, Sanjay and Araijeet all scored a brace each while Shardanand and Uttam Singh chipped in with one apiece to complete the route. Poland scored both their goals in the final quarter through Wojciech Rutkowski and Robert Pawlak.

India will now face Group A topper and last edition’s runners-up Belgium in the knockout stage on Wednesday.