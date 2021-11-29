European Union not to recognise Taliban regime in Afghanistan
Govt Seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth functioning of Parliament
British PM announces new measures to stop spread of new coronavirus variant Omicron
Curtains come down on 52nd International film festival
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2021 05:22:11      انڈین آواز

Junior Hockey World Cup: Argentina pip Pakistan for a place in last eight

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar

Luck deserted Pakistan at crucial moments as they went down 3-4 to Argentina and crashed out of contention of the Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

The win enabled Argentina to book their berth in the last eight from Pool D. Germany drubbed Egypt 11-0 to top this pool

Later in the last league match, Spain thrashed South Korea 9-0 to finish second with six points behind the Netherlands, who thrashed the United States 14-0 in Pool C

Argentina and Spain completed the quarter-finals lineup of the tournament

Former champion Pakistan played their best game in the tournament again Argentina . They bounced back twice from a goal deficit to level scores but the Latin American side capitalized on the chances that came their way to win 4-3

Pakistan and Argentina needed to win their last group match after losing to Germany in their earlier matches. Argentina took the lead in the 10th minute through Bautista Capurro. Pakistan drew parity minutes into the second quarter with skipper Abdul Rana converting a penalty corner.

Argentina regained the lead within three minutes through Ignacio Nardolillo but the Green Shirts again leveled through Rizwan Ali who converted another penalty corner in the 28th minute.

Argentina then scored twice within 12 minutes through Francisco Ruiz and Ignacio Ibarra to make it 4-2 . Pakistan pulled one goal back when Aqeel Ahmed scored off a penalty corner. They put up pressure in the last minutes of the match but failed to find the equalizer.

Spain dominated Korea with brothers Pepe and Pau Cunill and Abajo Ignacio scoring a brace each. Fortuno Guillermo, Eduard de Ignacio-Simo and Rafael Vilallonga chipped in with a goal each to complete the tally

In the quarterfinals slated for 1 December; Belgium will take on India, Germany will face Spain, France will play against Malaysia and the Netherlands will be pitted against Argentina.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeat ...

Junior Hockey World Cup: Argentina pip Pakistan for a place in last eight

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar Luck deserted Pakistan at crucial moments as they went down 3-4 to Argentin ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz