UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Online Course on Indian Constitution
Germany: Post-Merkel coalition promises new agenda of governance
Meghalaya: 12 Congress MLAs including Former CM Mukul Sangma join TMC
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2021 04:02:07      انڈین آواز

Kanpur Test: New Zealand bowled out for 296 runs in 1st innings on Day 3

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

In Kanpur cricket test, India were 14 for the loss of one wicket at draw of stumps on Day three. Mayank Agarwal with 4 and Cheteshwar Pujara 9 were at the crease. Shubman Gill was bowled by Jamieson for one.

Earlier New Zealand were all out for 296 runs in their first innings giving India 49 runs lead. The visitors resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 129 for no loss against India on day 3 at Green Park Stadium.

For the hosts Axar Patel took five wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav took one wicket each. For Kiwis, Tom Latham scored 95 runs and Will Young hit 89 runs. Earlier yesterday India posted 345 runs in their first innings. Debutant Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the hosts with 105 runs and he was supported well by Ravindra Jadeja who scored 50 runs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kanpur Test: New Zealand bowled out for 296 runs in 1st innings on Day 3

AMN In Kanpur cricket test, India were 14 for the loss of one wicket at draw of stumps on Day three. Mayank ...

India to face Belgium in quarter-finals of Junior Hockey World Cup, Malaysia pip S. Africa to last eight

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar Defending champion India overwhelmed Poland 8-2 to set up a quarter-final ...

Chance for youngsters to prove mettle in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Manpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Skipper  Manpreet Singh feels that the Hero Asian Hockey Champions trophy at ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz