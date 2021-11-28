Kanpur Test: New Zealand bowled out for 296 runs in 1st innings on Day 3

AMN

In Kanpur cricket test, India were 14 for the loss of one wicket at draw of stumps on Day three. Mayank Agarwal with 4 and Cheteshwar Pujara 9 were at the crease. Shubman Gill was bowled by Jamieson for one.

Earlier New Zealand were all out for 296 runs in their first innings giving India 49 runs lead. The visitors resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 129 for no loss against India on day 3 at Green Park Stadium.

For the hosts Axar Patel took five wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav took one wicket each. For Kiwis, Tom Latham scored 95 runs and Will Young hit 89 runs. Earlier yesterday India posted 345 runs in their first innings. Debutant Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the hosts with 105 runs and he was supported well by Ravindra Jadeja who scored 50 runs.