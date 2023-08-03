इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2023 12:35:49      انڈین آواز
Judgment of Allahabad High Court on GyanVapi Masjid is disappointing: AIMPLB

It will be challenged in the Supreme Court; Board

AMN / New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has termed the Allahabad High Court’s upholding of the survey of the GyanVapi Masjid courtyard by the Department of Archeology as ‘extremely disappointing and regrettable’.

It said that ruling will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Spokesperson of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas in a press statement said that the Houses of Worship Act of 1991 clearly stated to maintain brotherhood and mutual respect among different sects in the country the position of the religious place on 15th August 1947 will be maintained.

This decision is a clear violation of this law. If the law of the country continues to be mocked in this way, no place of worship will be safe in the country and one dispute after another will continue to be created with different tricks and excuses. This will not only hurt the brotherhood and unity between communities, but will also undermine public confidence in the courts and encourage anarchy and lawlessness in the country.

Dr. Ilyas said that the mosque administration will challenge this decision of the Allahabad High Court in the Supreme Court. We hope that the Supreme Court will stay this and restore the rule of law. The Allahabad High Court upheld the decision of the Varanasi District Court, in which it had ordered ASI to carry out a scientific survey of the mosque’s courtyard to find out whether there were traces of a temple beneath the mosque.

