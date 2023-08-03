Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Demands High-Level Probe Into Maharashtra Train Incident, Haryana Riots

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Expressing deep concern an anguish over recent train incident in Maharashtra and communal violence in Haryana, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) has demanded a high-level probe into these incidents.

Three Muslim passengers and a railway protection force (RPF) jawan were brutally killed on a running train in Maharashtra. The communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram districts also led to killing and destruction.

In a statement, JUH president Arshad Madani said that what happened in Nuh and other parts of Haryana was a “preplanned” conspiracy. He said that the violence engineered in the Mewat region of Haryana was politically-motivated.

“Religious extremism is being fuelled by hatred to win the 2024 parliamentary elections,” he alleged.

Madani demanded that those found guilty be punished without discrimination.

“Undoubtedly, the situation in the country is disappointing and dangerous due to sectarianism and and hatred prevailing on the basis of religion, but we do not need to despair because the hopeful thing is that despite all the intrigues, the majority of the country is against communalism,” he said.

“The latest reports are that there are now unilateral arrests of Muslims in places. While there are reliable reports that when the people involved in the Yatra left Nuh, they set fire to Muslim shops in Sohna and its surrounding areas and in Badshahpur of Gurugram. Even in a mosque in Gurugram, the rioters beat up the deputy imam and killed him, and then set fire to the mosque” he said.

Maulana Madani asked if this is not a crime? If so, then why are unilateral actions taking place blindly? He also said that there are political motives behind what is happening in Nuh. The sectarian group seems to be losing its arbitrariness and hooliganism. Therefore, religious extremism is being fueled by hatred to win the 2024 parliamentary elections once again.

He also expressed deep surprise and regret that the brutal killer innocents on a moving train is now being shown to be mentally ill, while it is an open extremism when a security guard not only became a killer in uniform, rather, he fired bullets at followers of a particular religion. Maulana Madani said that this is the first such patient in the world whose bullet recognizes only Muslims.

The truth is that for this great country like India, where both Hindus and Muslims have been living in peace and love for centuries, such incidents are very shameful, it tarnishes the image of the country in the whole world. But for those people who value their own hooliganism more than the honor and dignity of citizens, It doesn’t matter to them.