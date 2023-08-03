इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2023 12:35:42      انڈین آواز
JIH Delegation Visits Violence-Hit Gurugram, Calls For Peace Amidst Widespread Unrest

AMN NEW DELHI

A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) led by JIH national secretary Maulana Shafi Madani visited Gurugram in Haryana to take stock of the situation following widespread communal violence.

The delegation met Ms Kala Ramachandran, Police Commissioner of Gurugram to enquire and demand accountability about the attack on the Mosque in Sector 57 and the death of Imam Saad and other attacks in and around Gurugram.

The delegation was informed that social media propaganda led to an escalation in violence and the police force could not adequately handle the situation as it got diverted into multiple locations.

Further, the JIH delegation also met residents who expressed fear for their lives due to the ongoing communal tension and unrest. The delegation also visited the local hospital to meet the injured persons and their families. The delegation also visited the Sector 57 mosque which was cordoned off amidst heavy security.

JIH feels that the situation in Gurugram is a failure of our intelligence and coordination with the police department. A climate of impunity also added fuel to the fire as anti-social elements who indulged in violence felt assured that no action would be taken against them as they enjoyed political patronage. Jamaat calls for immediate efforts for restoring peace and confidence-building measures. There should be serious efforts towards the initiation of dialogue across communities as communal harmony has taken a toll because of the surcharged atmosphere and the vicious media propaganda and instigation of violence being shared across social media platforms.

There is a palpable fear among people who have been affected by the violence and surrounding areas. The police and the administration must assure people that nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands and strict action will be taken against anti-social elements fomenting violence. Jamaat is highly concerned about the forced migration of people from the premier business hub of the country due to such incidents. It may cause immense damage to our reputation as the destination of choice for a stable and peaceful business climate. It must take appropriate steps to prevent the recurrence of such a situation. Jamaat demands suitable compensation for the victims of the violence and punishment for the guilty.

