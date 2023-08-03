Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side to move SC 

AMN / WEB DESK

Gyanvapi Masjid Case Updates: Allahabad high court today allowed the Archaeological Survey of India ASI to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

“Allahabad High Court has said that ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex will start. Sessions court order is upheld by the High Court,” Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi survey case said.

The Allahabad high court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea, challenging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi district judge’s July 21 order.

On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023.

After the Varanasi district court ordered the survey last month, it was challenged in both the Supreme Court and the High Court by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which governs the mosque. The ASI survey, ordered on July 21, was initially stayed by the Supreme Court. The Allahabad High Court too had stayed the survey, till August 3.