India imposes curb on import of laptops, tablets & PC with immediate effect

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The Centre has imposed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers today with immediate effect. In a notification, the government stated that the import of these items would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.

However, exemption from the Import Licensing requirement is provided for the import of one laptop, tablet and all-in-one personal computer including those purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier. 

An exemption is also provided upto 20 items per consignment for Research and Developemnt, Testing, Repair, and return, and also where the item is an essential part of a Capital Good. 

الہ آباد ہائی کورٹ نے گیانواپی کمپلیکس کے سروے کی اجازت دی

مسلم فریق سپریم کورٹ سے رجوع کرے گا۔ الہ آباد ہائی کورٹ ...

امریکی صدر نے امام حسین کی شہادت کو یاد کیا

واشنگٹن: امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے یومِ عاشور کی مناسبت سے مسلم ...

پاکستان میں ایک سیاسی ریلی میں بم دھماکے سے کم سے کم چالیس افراد ہلاک

پاکستان میں باجوڑ میں جمعیت علمائے اسلام (جے یو آئی)کے ورکر ...

