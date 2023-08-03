Through G20 presidency Govt aims to make world ready for India & India ready for world: Jaishankar

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has said that the government’s motive is to use the G20 presidency to make the world ready for India, and India ready for the world. Addressing the Think20 or T20 Summit at Mysuru in Karnataka through video conferencing, he said, the India that you see in 2023 is a very different India than what it was in 2014.

External Affairs Minister said India has adopted an unconventional approach to its Presidency, making it much more connected with people. Dr. Jaishankar emphasised that the G20 is now a more important organisation than it may have been in the past due to the split inside the UN Security Council. He said, G20 faces multiple challenges today, which include North-South divide, East-West disconnect, Covid’s impact across sectors, the Ukraine conflict, the debt crisis, and trade disruptions.

Dr Jaishankar said, these factors have impeded efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and to undertake climate action. The T20 is an official Engagement Group of the G20 and serves as an ideas bank for the G20 by bringing together think tanks and high-level experts to deliberate on relevant policy issues. Observer Research Foundation (ORF) is serving as the T20 Secretariat during India’s Presidency of the G20.