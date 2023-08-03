इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2023 01:36:26      انڈین آواز
Haryana: Internet to remain shut in Nuh, some other places till Aug 5

AMN / WEB DESK

The Haryana government on Wednesday said internet service and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state will remain suspended till August 5 to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes.

Besides Nuh, the services will remain snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

The government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district from 4 pm on Monday and later imposed the restrictions in some other parts too till August 2 in view of the “intense communal tension” and disturbance of public peace.

Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars set on fire in Nuh on Monday.

The order to extend the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till August 5 was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad Wednesday evening.

“This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram in the state of Haryana and shall be in force up to 05.08.2023 (23:59 hrs),” according to the order.

“Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioners Nuh, Farldabad, Palwal and Gurugram that the law and order situation has been reviewed and intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts.

