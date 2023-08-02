Supreme Court begins hearing on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearings in the matter.



Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who will lead the arguments on behalf of petitioners challenging the abrogation, said he will continue his submissions till tomorrow. Chief Justice Chandrachud said the court will allow the lead counsel from the petitioner’s side to argue on all aspects and rest of the counsel can add on certain aspects, so that there are no overlapping arguments.



Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.