Haryana Violence: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech

AGENCIES

The Supreme Court today refused to stay Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protests in Delhi and adjoining areas against the communal violence in Nuh, Haryana, even as it asked the State Government and the Delhi Police to ensure that there was no hate speech or violence.

“We hope and trust that the state along with police shall ensure that there is no hate speech against any community or violence against any property. Wherever required, additional police force or para-military force be deployed,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

It noted that the authorities needed to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s earlier directions to deal with hate speech, the Bench said wherever required, authorities shall use CCTV cameras or make video recordings in all sensitive areas and preserve the footage.

It posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

“We are not going this way or that way… Law and order is a policing issue which must be taken care of. Let them take action as per law so that there is no violence, hate speech, law and order issues. Deploy additional police force and the CCTV cameras,” it said.

On behalf of the Centre, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju agreed that the authorities were bound by the top court’s directions to deal with hate speech.

“There cannot be any quarrel that hate speeches vitiate the atmosphere. Mr. Raju, please ensure there is compliance with our earlier order … Please ensure that authorities have to ensure there is no violence or hate speeches,” Justice Khanna told the ASG.

Petitioner’s senior counsel CU Singh submitted that there has been a call for a large number of protests in the National Capital Region and that there were concerns of hate speech being made against a particular community.

