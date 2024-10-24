J&K: Two soldiers, 2 porters killed in Gulmarg terror attack

Representative photo

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps in a post on X confirmed an exchange of fire happened between soldiers and terrorists in the general area of Baramulla’s Butapathri

AMN / WEB DESK

Two soldiers and as many civilian porters were killed when terrorists fired at an army vehicle in the Gulmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that terrorists fired at a vehicle of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in Nagin area of Botapathri near Gulmarg ski resort in the evening.

The area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been rushed to the area, said an official.

Thursday’s attack on an army vehicle comes in from a usually militancy-free area of the Valley. Gulmarg and its upper reaches like Botapathri are thronged by tourists and the place has been a choice destination for nature lovers.

“A brief firefight took place between #IndianArmy and terrorists in general area Butapathri, #Baramulla. Details are being ascertained,” Army’s Chinar Corps said on X.

Earlier, Baramulla police said: “Some exchange of fire took place between forces and terrorists in Butapathri sector of district Baramulla around Nagin post. Further details will be shared after verifying facts.”

Condemning the attack, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said: “Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery.”

Three days earlier, six construction workers and a doctor were killed after terrorists – at least two of them – attacked a housing camp for construction workers building a tunnel. Those killed were identified as Dr Shahnawaz from Nayidgam Kashmir’s Budgam and Gurmeet Singh from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, while Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir, and Kaleem were from Bihar.