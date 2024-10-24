Cyclone Dana set to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal as evacuations continue

CYCLONE PHOTO

The severe cyclone ‘Dana,’ formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal, is heading towards the Odisha coast and is set to make landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra in a few hours. The track of the cyclone may slightly recurve to the west-southwest after landfall.

The wind speed of ‘Dana’ during the 5 to 6 hours of the landfall process will be about 120 to 125 km per hour, with widespread impact in the Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts of Odisha. Along with this, high tides are expected in the sea, and the storm is anticipated to bring down trees, electric poles, and thatched houses. The severe cyclone is currently 90 km from Paradip and 120 km from Dhamra off the Odisha coast, moving at a slower speed of 10 km per hour in the Bay of Bengal. Authorities in Odisha have evacuated nearly 350,000 people from the path of the approaching severe cyclone. Thousands of relief workers have been deployed at strategic locations to minimize damage from severe cyclone ‘Dana.’ Transportation services in Odisha have already been affected, with numerous trains and flights cancelled.

In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, the West Bengal government has evacuated over 159,000 residents and relocated more than 83,000 individuals to relief camps as the storm is expected to make landfall by midnight on Thursday.

According to official reports, the state has implemented extensive evacuation measures, establishing safe zones for fishing trawlers at Mohana in Digha, located in Purba Medinipur district. A control room in Howrah is actively monitoring the evolving situation ahead of the cyclone’s anticipated arrival.

The severe cyclonic storm Dana over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara, during the midnight of October 24 to the morning of October 25, 2024, as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is closely overseeing the preparations. “The CM herself is monitoring it, and she will be present here tonight. The control room is open 24/7, and all agencies have been alerted to ensure effective evacuation and response,” Khan said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to monitoring the situation, indicating her presence in Nabanna, the state secretariat, until the cyclone makes landfall.

Cyclone Dana is projected to hit the Odisha-West Bengal coast between October 24 and 25. In response to the crisis, West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose expressed solidarity with the state’s residents, saying, “The people of Bengal have braved many storms, and we will face Dana with confidence and patience. Bengal will stand together. India will stand together. We shall overcome.”