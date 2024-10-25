Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as next Chief Justice of India

AMN / NEW DELHI

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a tweet that President Droupadi Murmu, after consultation with CJI, DY Chandrachud has appointed Justice Khanna as CJI with effect from 11th November. Justice Khanna is currently the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court. He will become the 51st Chief Justice of India. Justice Khanna is due to retire on 13th May 2025.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on 18th January 2019. In this capacity, he has authored several landmark rulings and served on multiple Constitution Benches at the apex court.

His judgments consistently underscore the primacy of personal liberty, robust democratic participation and individual autonomy. Known for his meticulous preparation, Justice Khanna’s judicial approach has been characterized by a pragmatic view of dispute resolution and efficacious use of judicial time.

Incumbent CJI DY Chandrachud, who took charge on 9th November 2022, will retire on 10th November this year.