J&K: State Election Commission notifies dates for updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll-2024

Jammu and Kashmir, the State Election Commission (SEC) has notified the dates for the updation of the Panchayat Electoral Roll-2024 in the Union Territory.

 Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that according to the revised schedule issued by the Commission, the publication of the draft Panchayat Electoral Roll will start from 15th January 2024. Besides, 1st January 2024 has been kept as the qualifying date for all those who have attained the age of 18 and have become eligible for registering their name in the Panchayat Electoral Roll-2024. Similarly, the period for filing of claims, objections for additions, deletions, corrections, and transposition will be from 15th January to 5th February 2024 and the date for the disposal of claims and objections by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) would be 16th February 2024 while the final publication of the Electoral Roll 2024 would be done on 26th February 2024. Special camps would be held at polling booth locations and the Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO) comprising Village Level Workers (VLWs), Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs), and Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) along with Assembly Booth Level Officers shall remain available with requisite forms and Panchayat Roll for guidance of electors on 27th-28th January and 3rd-4th February 2024.

