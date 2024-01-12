Haryana CM Manohar Lal addresses Vivekananda Youth Mahasammelan in Kurukshetra

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal announced ‘Mission 60,000’ stating that within the next few months, employment opportunities would be extended to 60,000 young individuals hailing from families with an annual income of less than 1.80 lakh rupees. In addition, the recruitment process for 60,000 Group C and D posts is set to conclude within a few months.



Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing the state-level Vivekananda Youth Mahasammelan, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, held in Kurukshetra on 12 Jan 2024, Friday.



Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said that just as Swami Vivekananda ignited a flame of self-respect and pride among the countrymen in the 19th century, similarly, in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated the pride and dignity of India on the global stage. Post-independence, no one worked towards securing such a prominent position for India globally. Mr Modi has brought the name of India to the international forefront, contributing to India becoming the 5th largest economic power through his dedicated efforts.



Member of Parliament and State BJP President Nayab Singh Saini also addressed the Yuva Maha Sammelan.