इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2024 11:26:17      انڈین آواز

Haryana CM Manohar Lal addresses Vivekananda Youth Mahasammelan in Kurukshetra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal announced ‘Mission 60,000’ stating that within the next few months, employment opportunities would be extended to 60,000 young individuals hailing from families with an annual income of less than 1.80 lakh rupees. In addition, the recruitment process for 60,000 Group C and D posts is set to conclude within a few months.

Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing the state-level Vivekananda Youth Mahasammelan, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, held in Kurukshetra on 12 Jan 2024, Friday.

Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said that just as Swami Vivekananda ignited a flame of self-respect and pride among the countrymen in the 19th century, similarly, in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated the pride and dignity of India on the global stage. Post-independence, no one worked towards securing such a prominent position for India globally. Mr Modi has brought the name of India to the international forefront, contributing to India becoming the 5th largest economic power through his dedicated efforts.

Member of Parliament and State BJP President Nayab Singh Saini also addressed the Yuva Maha Sammelan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart