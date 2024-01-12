Poor can get benefits of all central govt schemes through VBSY, as it reaches out to the last person: Union Minster R K Singh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on 12 Jan 2024, Friday said the poor can get the benefits of all central government schemes through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, as it is reaching out to the last person. Speaking after inaugurating Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Bima Colony in Hyderabad, he said the Yatra is helping the people to make use of various programmes being implemented by the Central government. He also explained to the people the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Swanidhi and PM Mudra Yojana among others. On the occasion, he distributed sanctions letters from various banks to the beneficiaries under different programmes.



Later speaking to Akashavani, the minister said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is gaining popularity as the people can benefit from various programmes.