इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2024 08:24:27      انڈین آواز

Asian Shooting Championships: Akhil Sheoran wins gold medal in 50m 3P, India clinch  the team gold

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh .Bedi
Akhil Sheoran and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar cornered glory as they enabled India to a 1-2 finish in the  50m rifle 3 positions event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday.
While Akhil won the gold medal with a score of 460.2 in the final, Aishwary Pratap bagged the silver with 459.0. Thai shooter Thongphaphum Vongsukdee took the bronze medal with 448.8.
Meanwhile, in the 50m rifle 3P team event, India won the gold medal with Akhil Sheoran, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale tallying a total of 1758.China, with 1744, bagged silver while Korea claimed the bronze medal with 1735.
Paris 2024 Olympic quotas were on offer for the top two finishers in the event (maximum one per country) at the Jakarta meet. India, however, had already secured their full allocation two quotas in the men’s 50m rifle 3P event for next year’s Summer Games earlier.
Swapnil Kusale secured the first men’s 50m rifle 3P quota for India at the 2022 World Championships in Cairo while Sheoran obtained the second at the 2023 worlds in Baku.
In the qualifying round, three Indians made the cut for the finals of the 50m rifle 3P event at the Jakarta meet, an Asian Olympic qualifier for rifle and pistol shooters.
Aishwary Pratap finished third in the qualifiers with 588 while Sheoran (586) and Swapnil Kusale (584) were sixth and ninth, respectively. Kusale shot in the final and finished sixth.
Neeraj Kumar and Chain Singh also finished in the top five in the qualifiers, but both shooters were competing for ranking points only (RPO).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart