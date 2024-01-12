Delhi records coldest morning of season with temperature dripped to 3.9 degrees celsius

AMN

Delhi today recorded the coldest morning of the season with the temperature dripping to 3.9 degrees celsius, two degrees below normal. A blanket of dense fog engulfed the national capital pushing the visibility to zero metres and affecting air and rail traffic.

According to the India Met Department, Indira Gandhi International Airport reported zero visibility. Railways said, around 23 Delhi bound trains are arriving late due to prevalence of dense fog in many parts of North India. The maximum delay of six and a half hours was reported by Amritsar-Nanded Express.



Chief Public Relations Officer, of the Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar has appealed to passengers to check the train timings from the Train Enquiry System before commencing their journey. The Delhi airport has also issued advisory to passengers, urging them to contact their concerned airlines for updated flight information.