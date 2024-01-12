इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2024 11:26:52      انڈین آواز

World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrated in Chennai

The World Tamil Diaspora Day was celebrated in Chennai on Friday. Awards were given to thirteen exemplary personalities for their contribution for the development of Tamils. Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said that a special department and has been created and a Minister has been appointed for the welfare of Tamils living abroad. He said that a separate board has been formed with a 14 member team.

The Chief Minister distributed medals to 13 significant Tamil achievers who have excelled in various fields including education, art, literature, and culture. Tamils living in fifty countries participated in today’s event. Enathu Gramam, My village, a unique scheme for developing Villages was launched. In this scheme, one can adopt their native village and ensure holistic development.

