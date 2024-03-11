Jharkhand: JMM and BJP nominate candidate for Rajya Sabha Elections

Jharkhand

Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the candidate of the JMM-led ruling coalition for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP has already nominated Dr. Pradeep Verma as NDA candidate for the polls. Elections will be held for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand after NDA’s Samir Oraon and Congress Dhiraj Sahu’s tenure come to an end on May 3.

Nominations for the RS polls can be filed till today, while the nomination papers will be scrutinised tomorrow. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 14. With only two candidates in the fray, both the members will be elected without any polls. If more candidates file nominations, voting will be held on March 21.