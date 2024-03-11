FreeCurrencyRates.com

Supreme Court orders SBI to submit electoral bond donor details to EC by March 12

  • SBI rapped for ‘disobedience’ in not complying with previous order
  • SBI had requested extension citing time-consuming nature of process

In a major ruling the Supreme Court today ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to submit electoral bond donor details to the Election Commission of India (EC) by tomorrow, March 12, dismissing the lender’s petition seeking more time to do the same.

Observing that the petitioner’s submissions indicate that all information is “readily available”, the top court said, “SBI is directed to disclose the details by the close of business hours [on] March 12, 2024. EC shall compile the information and publish the details in its official website no later than by March 15, 2024 by 5 pm.

The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also rapped SBI for its “disobedience” in not complying with its previous order to furnish all details of electoral bond purchases to the EC by March 6, and delaying the process

