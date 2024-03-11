FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM launches Mahtari Vandan Yojana of Chhattisgarh government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched the Mahtari Vandan Yojana of the Chhattisgarh government. He released the first installment worth 655 crore rupees online in the accounts of around 70 lakh women in the first phase of the scheme.

While addressing the program virtually, the Prime Minister said that his government has resolved to make 3 crore women of the country Lakhpati Didi. He said, till now more than one crore women have been made Lakhpati Didis. This has empowered these women financially. He said, under the Drone Didi scheme, the government will not only provide drones to women, but will also provide them training to operate drones.This will not only modernize farming, but women will also get a means of additional earning.

Under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana of the Chhattisgarh government, about 70 lakh women will be given 1000 rupees every month. Today, programs were organized in 146  block headquarters of Chhattisgarh, where large number of women joined this program. In the state level program held at capital Raipur, Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other ministers were present.

