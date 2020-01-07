FreeCurrencyRates.com

Javadekar gives away Yoga Diwas Media awards to 30 media houses

STAFF REPORTER / NEW DELHI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar today conferred the first Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman to 30 media houses here today.

The Ministry had instituted the award in June last year to mark the contribution of media in spreading the message of Yoga. It acknowledged the positive role and responsibility of the media in disseminating the outreach of Yoga in India and abroad.

Eleven awards were conferred under the category of Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Newspapers. Eight awards under the category Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Television and 11 awards were conferred under the category Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Radio.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Javadekar said, Yoga is the identity of India in the world and it is a great tool for preventive health. He said, the Jury went through 132 entries to select the awardees. Mr Javedkar said, it is the responsibility of the media to propagate the good things in society. He also lauded the role of media in creating awareness about Yoga.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik said, this initiative is a positive step to acknowledge the work of media. He said, such initiatives are laudable as they help in spreading awareness about Yoga.

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated on 21st of June every year since 2015. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014. Our Correspondent talked to some of the awardees.

Chairman of the Jury, and Chairman, Press Council of India, Justice C.K. Prasad, described Yoga as an investment with zero risk and considerable benefit. Earlier, in his welcome address, Mr Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that these awards are an attestation of the strong belief in the freedom of press, and the crucial role which media plays in disseminating information and creating awareness among the people on various aspects of social and public life.

Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Mr Ravi Mittal, Additional Secretary Mr Atul Tiwari, and several other senior officials of the Ministries of I&B, and AYUSH, were present on the occasion.

