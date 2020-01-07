FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2020 01:23:13      انڈین آواز
Ad

Hindu Raksha Dal Takes responsibility for JNU Attack

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Warns Other Varsities on ‘Anti-National’ Activities

WEB DESK

Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-Right group, has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault on teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob on January 5.

outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary’s admission comes at a time when a video, which has gone viral, shows ABVP’s Delhi Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar admitting on national television that two armed men seen in videos carrying rods in the JNU campus are from the RSS-linked student union.

In another video posted on Twitter, the outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal workers barged into the JNU campus on Sunday night as “anti-national and anti-Hindu activities” were being carried out there.

“JNU is a hub of communists and we won’t tolerate such hubs. They abuse our religion and our country. Their attitude towards our religion is anti-national. In future, too, we will take the same action in other universities if someone tries to indulge in anti-national activities,” Tomar said in the 1 minute and 59 second video.

Tomar, said he and his Right-wing outfit take full responsibility for the attack. “They live in our country, they eat here, get their education here and then indulge in anti-national activities… those involved in that JNU act were all our workers. We are always ready to sacrifice our lives for the country,” he said.

During a panel discussion on Times Now, Anima Sonkar said the duo were carrying rods in “self-defence”. Seeking to explain the videos that emerged following the Sunday night attack on JNU students and teachers on campus, Sonkar said they were asked on WhatsApp groups to be armed before stepping out.

SEVERAL students and teachers including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

The violence drew strong reactions from opposition parties which hit out at the BJP and accused “those in power” of trying to scuttle the voice of students.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Naveen Patnaik, Kiren Rijiju launch Khelo India University Games

HSB/ Bhubaneswar In a significant move to promote culture and excellence in competitive sports, the first e ...

Maharashtra, Assam among the biggest contingents of Khelo India

HSB/ New Delhi Maharashtra and Assam are going to be among the biggest contingents at the third Khelo Indi ...

Hero Motorsports Team Rally builds up Momentum in stage 2 of Dakar 2020

AMN / HSB / Neom,Saudi Arabia The second stage of Dakar Rally took the competitors from Al Wajh to Neom fo ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!