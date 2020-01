Crime Branch investigating violence in campus

Delhi Police today said the situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University is under control and Police is interacting with the students to maintain peace.

Talking to media, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devender Arya said, no fresh incident has been reported from any part of the university. He said, active deployment of police is there both inside and outside the university campus. He also said that the Crime Branch is investigating the matter.